President Sargsyan sends condolence letter to Vladimir Putin
YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a condolence letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the crash of the Russian An-26 airplane during landing at Syria’s Hmeymim airport. President Sargsyan asked to convey condolences on behalf of himself and the entire Armenian people to the relatives of the victims, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
