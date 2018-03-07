‘Azeri infamous statement on returning Yerevan was just another fairy tale’ – former Russia Co- Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. The thunderous belligerent threats of Azerbaijan do not fit into the context of normal statements of political leaders, former Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Vladimir Kazimirov told ARMENPRESS.

“These statements should be individually collected for publishing a book on bizarreness and humor in the future. Aren’t there any such publishers who would be able to collect them and publish such priceless collection of voiced ideas in the last decade of the Karabakh conflict, let’s say after Heydar Aliyev. After all, it would ensure unique reading [audience]. It isn’t easy to have a similar collection in other countries in our era. Non other but the defense ministry should know that the present day war is not what it was in the end of the previous century, and in this regard one should joke carefully. And the infamous statement on 'returning' Yerevan was just another fairy tale,” he said.

Kazimirov, who served as Co-Chair from 1992 to 1996 and was also the Russian presidential plenipotentiary representative for the NK issue, head of the Russian mediation mission, says those who threaten with war can’t not realize that the domestic situation of the country doesn’t conform with these fantasies and adventurisms. He mentioned that naturally the settlement of the conflict through a peaceful way is more realistic, which is fully achievable in case of seriously refusing the use of force, if clear international guarantees are added to this.

“Perhaps the bloodless option is not profitable for somebody: I wouldn’t want to believe in this. This is simply deception of their own people with demonstrative patriotism, systematic exclamations and actions for maintaining power. It is already time to think in advance about the reaction of Russia, the US and France, and not just the Co-Chairs. In reality, with loud threats and fantasies official Baku is protracting the option of resolution of the conflict, which is unfavorable for itself, by passing it on to new generations,” he said.

