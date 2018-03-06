Our struggle is not against Turkey, but for the sake of protection of human rights – senior Armenian lawmaker

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov met with the members of the Alawite Union of different countries on March 6. MPs Knyaz Hasanov and Arsen Mikhaylov were present at the meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, Sharmazanov emphasized that the Armenian authorities attach great importance to religious solidarity and the protection of the rights of national and religious minorities. For this goal some parliamentary seats are allocated to national minorities. According to Eduard Sharmazanov, the Armenian people understand the role of national minorities and highlight the protection of their rights, since a great number of Armenians found shelter in various countries after the Armenian Genocide.

“We will success if we unite for the sake of the protection of the rights of national and religious minorities and against genocides and denialism. Our struggle is not against Turkey, our struggle is for the protection of human rights”, the Vice President of the National Assembly underlined.

