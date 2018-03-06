PM Karapetyan holds meeting with Lyon Mayor Georges Képénékian

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on March 6 received Mayor of Lyon Georges Képénékian who arrived in Yerevan on an official visit, the government told Armenpress.

The PM highly appreciated the level of the Armenian-French relations and attached importance to their further development in different fields. He said one of the most important components of the Armenia-France relations is the cooperation at the decentralized level. In this sense PM Karapetyan welcomed the productive cooperation between Yerevan and Lyon, in particular, in the fields of urban development, economic cooperation and tourism. “I hope during these days you had a chance to get acquainted with the advantages of making investments in Armenia. The French companies, as well as the companies of Lyon can use the favorable investment environment our country has, as well as Armenia’s privileged regimes with the EAEU and Iran”, the PM said, expressing hope that the Lyon business will attend the business conference which will be held in Yerevan in autumn within the frames of the summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie.

Karen Karapetyan expressed confidence that the launch of Yerevan-Lyon direct flight from April 19 will create broad opportunities for tourism development.

Georges Képénékian introduced the PM on the cooperation directions and opportunities with Yerevan and stated: “We are ready to open a new substantive and pragmatic page in the cooperation between the two cities”, Georges Képénékian said, adding that during the visit the 2018-2020 Yerevan-Lyon cooperation program was discussed.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan