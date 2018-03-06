Construction of third Artsakh-Armenia road kicks off

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. The pre-construction works of the Karvajar-Norabak-Sotk road, the third road linking Artsakh with Armenia, have begun, first deputy minister of urban development of Artsakh Pavel Najaryan said, adding that the hydrogeological studies of grounds are currently underway.

“A nearly 26km long road will be constructed for reaching the village of Sotk in Gegharkunik province from the town of Karvajar and joining the main highway. Thus we will have the third improved alternative road which will link Artsakh with [Armenia],” he said, adding that they are currently implementing studies to find appropriate solutions in terms of water draining systems, necessary infrastructures and installment of engineering structures.

The construction is planned to be completed by yearend.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan