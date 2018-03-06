Armenia’s healthcare minister receives Lyon Mayor’s delegation

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s healthcare minister Levon Altunyan received the delegation led by Mayor of Lyon Georges Képénékian, the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister congratulated Georges Képénékian on being elected Mayor of Lyon and expressed readiness to deepen the cooperation with the Lyon city in the healthcare field.

Georges Képénékian recalled his numerous visits to Armenia after the 1988 devastating earthquake, as well as the assistance provided to the healthcare sector.

Presenting the reforms in Armenia’s healthcare field in the past one and a half year, the minister in particular touched upon issues on installing a single electronic healthcare system, improvement of financing and other programs.

The Lyon Mayor and the delegation members presented the latest achievements in France and Lyon in healthcare, scientific-medical and educational sectors.

Thereafter, the sides discussed the cooperation opportunities in the healthcare sector.

The meeting was also attended by deputy minister of healthcare Sergey Khachatryan and chief of staff of the ministry Nelson Zuloyan.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan