Kin Jong-un to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in at historic April summit


YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold a meeting in the end of April, South Korean National Intelligence chief Suh Hoon told a briefing after the Seoul delegation returned from Pyongyang.

The two leaders will meet on the heavily fortified border next month, at the truce village of Panmunjom.

 

