Radik Martirosyan elected vice president of International Association of Science Academies

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Radik Martirosyan, president of Armenia’s National Academy of Sciences has been elected as vice president of the International Association of Science Academies.

The association was established in 1993 by renowned scientist Evgeny Paton, president of Ukraine’s National Academy of Sciences.

The association unites the science academies of Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the science and technology academy of Vietnam.

Since 2003 the association is an official partner of UNESCO, and in 2007 it was granted an observer status of the CIS inter-parliamentary assembly.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan