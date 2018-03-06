Armenia to be presented as filmmaking destination at Marché du Film of Cannes Festival

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will present an extensive and rich program at the Marché du Film (lit. Film Market) - on the sidelines of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, minister of culture Armen Amiryan said.

“We will present Armenia at the film market as the best location for filmmaking. We will display out beautiful areas, the wide opportunities for film production,” the minister said.

He stressed that last year Armenia’s participation at the event was aimed at finding business contacts. The minister said the participation was very positive from this point of view.

The Marché du Film (lit. Film Market) is the business counterpart of the Cannes Film Festival and one of the largest film markets in the world.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan