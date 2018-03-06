Armenia’s future Government to consist of PM, 3 vice PMs and 17 ministers

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is discussing the draft law on the Structure and Activity of the Government and the related package of draft laws, reports Armenpress.

Justice minister Davit Harutyunyan said according to the draft the government will consist of prime minister, first deputy prime minister, two deputy PMs and 17 ministers. The minister informed that the ministry of international economic integration and reforms will no longer exist.

“The Prime Minister may be deprived of fulfilling his powers if he loses citizenship, acquired a citizenship of another country or violated the requirements of incompatibility as prescribed by law. The PM may also be deprived from his powers if he doesn’t propose the required number of candidates for the formation of the government within 5 days after being elected”, the minister said.

The circle of bodies adjacent to the Government, ministries and the Prime Minster has also been clarified. The bodies subject to the PM are the Police, the National Security Service, the State Protection Service and the State Control Service.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan