Armenian minister, Lebanese Ambassador discuss strengthening business ties

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan on March 6 received Ambassador of Lebanon to Armenia Maya Dagher, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the minister said his last visit to Lebanon, as well as all his meetings with businessmen, partners, the President and Prime Minister of Lebanon were quite productive.

The Ambassador said the Lebanese investors in Armenia feel the state’s support, and there are successful stories in this regard. According to the Ambassador it’s necessary to strengthen the Armenian-Lebanese business ties on a positive base.

Minister Karayan assured that the ministry’s doors are always open to Lebanese businessmen, stating that a quick reaction will be given to their issues.

Maya Dagher and Suren Karayan discussed the bilateral cooperation prospects in the field of industry, in particular, the cooperation prospects between Armenia’s ministry and Lebanon’s ministry of industry.

The sides also exchanged views on conducting recognition visits, marketing measures in the field of tourism. Suren Karayan said the consistent work with the Lebanese tourism minister Avedis Guidanian continues aimed at boosting the bilateral partnership in tourism sector taking into account the existing cultural commonalities between Armenia and Lebanon.

