Road condition update: Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass due to snowstorm


YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on March 6, as of 14:30, the Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass due to snowstorm.

Clearing operations are underway.

All roads of republican significance are open in Armenia.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




