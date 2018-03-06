President Sargsyan invites Cypriot counterpart to La Francophonie summit in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Cyprus to Armenia H.E. Leonidas Markides presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan on March 6, the President’s Office said.

The Armenian president congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office and stressed that all possibilities should be used in continuing the work for maintaining and enhancing the century-long warm friendly ties between the Armenian and Cypriot peoples and the traditional high level relations between the countries.

The President was pleased to note the high level Armenian-Cypriot active political dialogue and close contacts in both interstate and party levels and on the sidelines of international structures.

In the context of cooperation in international platforms, the Armenian president touched upon the upcoming 17th La Francophonie summit in Yerevan, due October 11-12, and mentioned that he has invited President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades to participate in this important event.

President Sargsyan spoke highly about the role of inter-parliamentary diplomacy in the relations of the two countries and was pleased to note the close partnership between the parliaments.

In terms of development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Deal between Armenia and the EU, signed in November 2017, was highlighted.

The parties concurred that there are still tasks to do for deepening trade relations between Armenia and Cyprus in order for them to be in line with the high level of political relations.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan