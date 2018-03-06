Vice Speaker of Parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan departs to US

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan, head of the Armenia-USA parliamentary friendship group departed to the United States of America on a working visit March 6-10.

The delegation of Vice Speaker Hovhannisyan includes MPs Armen Ashotyan, Naira Zohrabyan, Edmon Marukyan and Aghvan Vardanyan.

During the visit the delegation will have meetings with US Congressmen, leadership of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, various political parties, representatives of NGOs and the Armenian community.

