Some companies interested in constructing southern part of North-South transportation corridor, says minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. There are private companies that are interested in funding the construction of the southern part of North-South transportation corridor, Armenia’s minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan told reporters, reports Armenpress. He informed that the names of the companies will be announced soon.

“The North-South highway’s construction continues at a rapid pace, we plan to complete the road up to Gyumri part in late 2019. At the moment the designing works towards Gyumri-Bavra and the southern part are underway. We are holding talks with different investors aimed at making financial investments for the construction of the southern part. We will announce this in the nearest future”, Martirosyan said.

The 13th session of the Intergovernmental Commission of Europe-Caucasus-Asia international transportation corridor (TRACECA) is being held in Yerevan from March 5 to 6. Among the major programs aimed at improving the transportation infrastructures Armenia considers the construction of North-South corridor.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan