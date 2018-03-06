Terminator 6 production delayed

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. The production of the 6th installment of the Terminator franchise will start in June 2018. The filming has been delayed for a few months as earlier the date was announced as March, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger said.

“We are starting to shoot Terminator 6 in June to the middle of October, so I am in that. I am looking forward to coming back as the T-800 model. It's gonna be great with Tim Miller as the director and Jim Cameron is kind of supervising the whole thing,” the Hollywood actor said at an event.

Terminator 6 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 26, 2019, though as mentioned earlier, it's possible that because of the production delay, it will be moved to another date.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan