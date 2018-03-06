Government to debate ceasing prescription-only medicine sale restriction

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will debate temporarily ceasing the earlier decision on imposing sale restrictions on certain medications. The restriction has covered certain drugs which from now on can only be acquired with a prescription. The issue will be debated during today’s Cabinet meeting.

The move aims to ensure a more swift transitioning to a new regulatory field as result of gradual introduction of the new regulations concerning sales of prescription medication.

The government says the healthcare ministry has revealed that the initiation of the new regulations for all prescription medications will cause certain difficulties for the population, doctors and pharmacies. Therefore a gradual transitioning timeline has been designed based on the risk level of individual drug groups.

The move aims to reduce the possible inconveniences for the population and doctors.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan