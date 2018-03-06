Delegation of French city of Lyon visits Yerevan’s Lyon park

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. The delegation members of the French city of Lyon, who are in Yerevan on an official visit from March 3 to 8, visited the Lyon park located in the Erebuni administrative district, toured the park, got acquainted with infrastructures and entertainment places, the Yerevan Municipality told Armenpress.

The guests were introduced on the history of the construction of the park. It opened in 2011. The opening ceremony was attended by former Mayor of Lyon Gérard Collomb.

