Armenian Ambassador delivers remarks in Thomas-Morus Academy of Cologne

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Germany H.E. Ashot Smbatyan participated in the annual conference of the Thomas-Morus Academy in Cologne, where he delivered remarks on March 3, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Representatives of Germany’s political and academic circles were in attendance at the conference titled “Armenia Today”.

In this speech the Ambassador noted that by being in the crossroads of one of the geopolitical centers of the world Armenia is perceived as a successful example, as well as a reliable partner proceeding with a foreign policy through combining the interests of those centers, rather than conflicting.

Ambassador Smbatyan addressed Turkey’s destructive stance in the normalization process of relations between Armenia and Turkey which was initiated by the Armenian President over 10 years ago.

The Ambassador noted that this destructive stance was the reason that Armenia terminated the procedure of ratification of the protocols, opposing Turkey’s unacceptable conduct of speaking in the language of pre-conditions.

The issues discussed at the event included Armenia’s geopolitical position, relations with its neighbors, efforts of settling the NK conflict peacefully, the Armenian Apostolic Church’s role in preserving the memory of the genocide and other issues.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan