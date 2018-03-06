Armenia deputy FM participates in UN Sustainable Development Conference

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s deputy minister of foreign affairs Ashot Hovakimyan’s delegation participated in the March 1-2 Regional Conference of Sustainable Development of the UN European Economic Commission, the ministry said.

UN Economic and Social Council President Marie Chatardová delivered remarks, along with Olga Algayerova – executive director of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe.

In his remarks the Armenian deputy FM touched upon the significance of sustainable development goals, steps aimed at nationalization and realization of sustainable development goals in Armenia and their compliance with the 2030 strategic vision and reforms and the country’s national priorities.

The deputy minister stressed that Armenia, among other 47 countries, will present in July, 2018 its first voluntary national observation during the upcoming political conference of the Economic and Social Council.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan