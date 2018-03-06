Armenian national security uncovers counterfeiting syndicate involving foreign nationals

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. The national security service of Armenia has uncovered a group of people consisting from both foreign and Armenian nationals who were engaged in forging and selling fake official documents. The documents were “entitling certain rights or exempting from liability,” the national security service told ARMENPRESS.

The investigation of the NSS has revealed that the syndicate has forged and sold military service documents for 40 foreign nationals, who later used the fake documents to be registered in Armenia’s military commissariats, obtain Armenian passports and be exempt from military service in Armenia because of having a military record.

In addition, the syndicate faked drivers licenses for both foreign and Armenian nationals, as well as other identification documents including marriage certificates, birth certificates, education, residence and vehicle registration documents, which were later used by the individuals for submitting to official agencies.

The NSS has discovered and confiscated the devices and other equipment used to make the fake documents, as well as samples of official documents concerning over 140 people.

11 people, including one foreign national, have been charged with forgery. 4 of the accused have been detained.

Investigation continues.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan