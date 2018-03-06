Armenia’s transportation, IT minister holds meeting with US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan held a meeting on March 5 with Brian McFeeters, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State of the United States in the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs.

At the meeting the Armenian minister pointed out the successful experience especially in the IT sector between the countries and expressed hope that it will develop and enhance in the future.

The minister presented the IT achievements of Armenia, pointing out the 29% growth of 2017. Martirosyan said the indicator can grow even more, taking into account the high qualities of Armenian specialists and prospects of development.



The minister also expressed hope to see American scientific-research labs in Armenia in the future.

Brian McFeeters emphasized that the IT sector is the best example where Armenia is realizing the potential of its educated citizens, which is one of the best natural resources of the country. He also mentioned that they are ready to work with the Armenian government to support in cybersecurity and digitization issues, as well as encourage American businessmen to invest in transportation projects in Armenia.

The sides discussed cybersecurity works in both countries, possibilities of using the American experience in designing the cybersecurity strategy of Armenia and holding joint educational projects, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest concerning road construction.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan



