Road condition update: Snowstorm hits Vardenyats Pass

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. The Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass as of 09:30 due to a snowstorm, the ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies said.

The ministry also reported that clear ice has formed on parts of the Artik-Alagyaz road.

Road supervision agencies are carrying out snow removal and clearing operations.

All roads and highways of national and inter-state significance are open.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

