90th Academy Awards hit record low TV viewership

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Viewership of the 90th Oscars, the annual US Academy Awards, broadcast Sunday evening on ABC, hit a record low at just 26.5 million, Huffington Post reported.

That was down 19.5 percent from 32.9 million viewers who watched the show last year, and fell beneath the previous low of 32 million in 2008.

According to some critics, the award show is just too long and too predictable. The Oscars dragged on for nearly four hours this year.

Television viewership has declined in recent years, affecting other large, live events in addition to the Oscars. The Grammy Awards, which aired in January, attracted just over 26 million viewers, marking its smallest audience in over a decade.

