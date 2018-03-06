Kim Jong-un, South Korean envoys discuss possibility of organizing summit

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean delegates have agreed to work on de-escalating tension in the Korean peninsula during a historic visit to Pyongyang. The parties also discussed the possibility of holding a summit of both heads of states, the Korean Central Telegram Agency reported.

“Kim Jong-un exchanged ideas over de-escalating military tension in the Korean peninsula, dialogue and multilateral contacts and activation of cooperation and exchanges,” the agency said.

The South Korean president’s envoys and the North Korean leader held the meeting in a “sincere environment”.

Kim Jong-un has agreed to hold a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The South Korean delegation arrived in the North on March 5 and included 10 high ranking officials, including the chief of the national intelligence service and national security advisor to the South Korean president.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan