LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-03-18

LONDON, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 march:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.51% to $2140.50, copper price down by 0.48% to $6886.00, lead price down by 0.85% to $2436.00, nickel price down by 0.89% to $13355.00, tin price down by 0.32% to $21530.00, zinc price down by 2.83% to $3301.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 1.57% to $80750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.