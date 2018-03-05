Yerevan, Lyon sign cooperation memorandum

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. A cooperation memorandum was signed between Yerevan and Lyon on March 5 at Yerevan municipality that outlines the priority directions for deepening the cooperation between the two cities. The memorandum was signed by Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan and Lyon Mayor Georges Képénékian. ARMENPRESS reports the Mayors gave a speech following the signing of the document.

“Highlighting the cooperation and friendly relations between our two cities I once again reaffirm our sincere readiness to further deepening and strengthening the existing warm relations between Yerevan and Lyon. We have a successful experience of cooperation with Lyon. Since the establishment of bilateral relations we have implemented various joint projects for the benefit of the residents of our friendly cities” Taron Margaryan said, emphasizing the personal contribution of Georges Képénékian.

Speaking about the festive events planned on the occasion of the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan, Taron Margaryan invited Georges Képénékian to Armenia to participate in the events.

Lyon Mayor Georges Képénékian once again thanked for the warm reception and expressed confidence that the newly signed memorandum will open a new page for the cooperation of the two cities.

He emphasized that it’s a great honor for him to be in Yerevan once again, and assured that he will be in Yerevan to celebrate the 2800th anniversary of the city.

Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan awarded Lyon Mayor Georges Képénékian with Yerevan Mayor's Gold Medal for his huge contribution to the friendly relations between Yerevan and Lyon.

