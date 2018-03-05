Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-03-18
YEREVAN, 5 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 March, USD exchange rate is down by 0.01 drams to 480.79 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 2.20 drams to 592.38 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.05 drams to 8.43 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 2.29 drams to 664.21 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price is up by 224.49 drams to 20439.79 drams. Silver price is up by 2.00 drams to 254.2 drams. Platinum price is down by 15.77 drams to 14963.11 drams.
