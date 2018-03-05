Asian Stocks down - 05-03-18

TOKYO, 5 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 5 March:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.66% to 21042.09 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.79% to 1694.79 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.07% to 3256.93 points, and HANG SENG is down by 2.28% to 29886.39 points.