President of Artsakh holds consultation specifically focusing on Talish’s restoration process

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on March 5 held a working consultation discussing the implementation of several socio-economic programs in the Republic, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A special focus was attached to the restoration process of Talish.

The heads of concerned agencies presented respective reports on issues included in the agenda.

President Bako Sahakyan gave concrete instructions on the proper implementation of the issues discussed.

The consultation was also attended by Artsakh state minister Arayik Harutyunyan and other officials.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan