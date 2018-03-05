Any statement hindering negotiation process on NK conflict should be condemned, says French Ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Any statement that undermines the negotiation process over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict should be condemned, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte told reporters in Yerevan, commenting on the recent statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in regards to claims towards Yerevan, Armenpress reports.

The French Ambassador said he is aware of that statement, and stated that France showed its counter reaction by its official statement released immediately.

“It’s important to quote the official statement of France which condemns any such statement which hinders the negotiation process. It was not ambiguous. France has expressed its clear stance”, the Ambassador said.

He also commented on the termination of the ratification procedure of the Armenian-Turkish protocols which was announced by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on March 1 during the session of the National Security Council. Jonathan Lacôte said France will express its position on this matter when everything is clarified.

