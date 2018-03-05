National security service, police to be shifted under PM’s jurisdiction, parliament to debate bill

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The bill on Bodies of State Administration System was included in the upcoming March 6 extraordinary session agenda after being debated in the parliament of Armenia.

Justice Minister David Harutyunyan said the bill is a large package of legislative initiatives which contains additional 50 bills.

“Until now, the regulations of bodies acting in the circle of the executive power were in different circles – government decisions, presidential orders, laws. Under Article 159 of the Constitution, when a single system of bodies was clearly defined, we must define it all by law. Naturally we should’ve tried to define certain unified standards”, Harutyunyan said.

The bill defines bodies under the government’s jurisdiction – the state revenue service, the urban development committee, the nuclear safety regulatory committee, the statistical committee, the real estate cadastre committee, the healthcare and employment inspection body, the fire and technical safety inspection body, the nature protection and subsoil inspection body, the food safety inspection body, education inspection body and the market control inspection body.

Article 5 of the law defined bodies under the jurisdiction of the Prime Minister – the national security service, the police, the state protection service and the state control service.

Article 6 defines the list of bodies under jurisdictions of ministries – compulsory enforcement service, correctional service, probation service, rescue service, social security service, state protocol service, migration service, water committee, science committee, civil aviation committee, tourism committee, general staff of the armed forces, state property management committee, supreme qualification commission, forestry committee, language committee.

