Gagik Harutyunyan’s tenure as president of Constitutional Court to end March 23

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Gagik Harutyunyan’s term in office as president of the Constitutional Court will end March 23.

“Soon I will end my tenure as president of the Constitutional Court, I won’t be able to combine one hard work with another. I will be with you until March 23, because with the power of right the powers of the court member are ending on March 23”, Gagik Harutyunyan said while introducing newly elected member of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan.

On March 23rd Harutyunyan will turn 70, which is why he can’t continue tenure.

On February 28, Harutyunyan was elected to serve as member of the Supreme Judicial Council.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan