Tufenkian Foundation’s Executive Director hospitalized after being attacked in Beirut

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Executive Director of the Tufenkian Foundation Raffi Doudaklian has been hospitalized with several head and eye injuries and broken facial bones after being attacked in Beirut’s Armenian-populated Bourj Hammoud district by unknown assailants, Armenian Weekly reports.

The attack took place in the parking lot of the Shaghzoyan Cultural Center in the heart of Bourj Hammoud.

The reason of the attack is still unknown.

Many individuals and organizations, such as Canadian-Armenian actress Arsinee Khanjian, Artsakh Ombudsman Ruben Melikyan and the Armenian Bar Association, have condemned the attack.

“I was deeply shocked and angered by the attack against the Executive Director of the Tufenkian Foundation Raffi Doudaklian that occurred in late February in Beirut. It’s already two years we are actively cooperating with Raffi, and many people in Artsakh are aware of his patriotic activity”, Ruben Melikyan said, expressing confidence that those who committed the attack one day will understand his contribution to the homeland and will apologize. The Artsakh Ombudsman wished speed recovery to Raffi Doudaklian.

