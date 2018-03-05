Armenia plans to restrict entry of Yemeni citizens

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Under the current circumstances Armenia plans to restrict the entry of the citizens of Yemen as much as possible, the respective draft decision is included in the government’s March 6 session agenda, Armenpress reports.

“The necessity of adopting such decision is linked with the fact that over the past decade the inner-political situation in Yemen is tense which reached its culmination in 2014 and remains tense till now. Drastic deterioration of the situatios is also expected under the inner-political disagreements after the murder of former president of Yemen Ali Abdullah Saleh on December 2, 2017. New fightings, armed clashes are possible. By the adoption of this decision a new point is added to the government’s N329 decision regulation which proposes to restrict providing visa to the Yemeni citizens and people with travel documents”, the draft decision says.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan