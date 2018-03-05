Road condition update: Dense fog on highways of Meghri

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on March 5, as of 14:30, the Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass.

Dense fog is reported on the roads of Meghri.

All remaining roads of republican significance are open in Armenia.

Clearing operations are underway.

