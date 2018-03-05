Construction of Kapan airport to be completed in June, says mayor

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The construction of the Kapan airport in Syunik is planned to be completed in June, Kapan mayor Ashot Hayrapetyan told reported.

“A public discussion was held regarding the construction of the Kapan airport, and extensive works have been done, and are still ongoing. We hope the opening will take place during the year,” the mayor said.

Domestic flights are planned to be operated from the airport, according to initial plans.

The Mayor expressed hope that soon international flights will also be launched, namely to Russia’s Sochi, Min Vody, Adler and other cities.

