Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute re-organized into Foundation, director to be elected after formation of Board of Trustees

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Genocide Museum-Insitute is no longer part of the national academy of sciences. It is included as part of the ministry of education and science.

The national academy of sciences told ARMENPRESS the Institute has been re-organized into a foundation.

Gevorg Vardanyan is currently serving as the acting director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, and only after a Board of Trustees of the Foundation is created an election of the director will take place.

