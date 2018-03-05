Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 March

Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute re-organized into Foundation, director to be elected after formation of Board of Trustees


YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Genocide Museum-Insitute is no longer part of the national academy of sciences. It is included as part of the ministry of education and science.

The national academy of sciences told ARMENPRESS the Institute has been re-organized into a foundation.

Gevorg Vardanyan is currently serving as the acting director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, and only after a Board of Trustees  of the Foundation is created an election of the director will take place.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration