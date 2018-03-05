China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation interested in Armenia-Iran railway project

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan held a meeting March 5 with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation’s Eurasia executives.

The company is interested in the designing and construction of the Armenia-Iran railway.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS that during the meeting the Chinese officials mentioned that the Chinese ministry of trade will discuss the possibility of including the project in the One Belt One Road project.

The Armenian minister stressed that the construction of the railway is of strategic importance for the country and expressed willingness to discuss the issue with the Chinese trade ministry.

The Chinese officials in turn added that after positive talks they will be ready to carry out technical studies.

The parties agreed on the timeline of further tasks.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan