Kazakh Ambassador is confident it will be possible to achieve more in bilateral ties under Armenia’s news leadership

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. During a press conference dedicated to the Armenian-Kazakh ties, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazayev congratulated the Armenian partners on holding successfully the constitutional reforms, as well as on electing a new president, reports Armenpress.

The Kazakh Ambassador noted that the two countries are passing through the stage of constitutional reforms.

“These processes are just delayed in Kazakhstan in terms of time, but Armenia launched this process in December 2015 which, I think, will be completed very soon, and I am convinced that under the new conditions the country’s government and leader will definitely maintain the very stable and partering bilateral relations. I am sure we will achieve much more as both the bilateral and multilateral relations continue developing”, he said.

Armen Sarkissian has been elected 4th President of Armenia by the Parliament on March 2. 90 MPs voted in favor of his candidacy, while 10 voted against.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan