6000 Young Yerkrapah members take oath

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. 6000 Young Yerkrapah Volunteers took the oath of the Homeland Defender (Yerkrapah) in Tstitsernakaberd, Yerevan.

Veteran Yerkrapahs, politicians and public figures were in attendance to congraultate the young people.

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan’s congratulatory address on the occasion was read after the swearing in ceremony.

“From today, you are our tomorrow’s citizens devoted to the protection of our fatherland. This ceremony takes place on March 5, on the birthday of National Hero of Armenia Vazgen Sargsyan. I believe that you will devotedly continue the patriotic work of Sparapet and the good traditions of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union. I wish all of you to proudly bear the “Young Yerkrapah” name, which is first of all responsibility and duty. I wish you to serve your young strength and vigor for patriotic works and achieve new successes,” the Armenian president said in particular.

Celebration on the occasion were held nationwide.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan