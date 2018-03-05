Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 March

China completes military personnel reduction by 300,000 soldiers


YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. China has completed the reduction of its military troops by 300,000 soldiers, State Council Premier Li Keqiang said.

“We completed the task of reducing the army by 300,000 people”, he said.

Earlier in the day, the Xinhua news agency reported that the Chinese military budget would grow by 8.1 percent up to $175 billion in 2018.

China’s military continues to be the largest armed forces in terms of personnel in the world. Until recently China had a reportedly 2,3 million personnel on duty.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




