Mikheil Saakashvili wants to return to power in Georgia by 2019

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili has called on his party members of the United National Movement to begin negotiations with other parties for nominating a single candidate for the upcoming presidential elections in October.

“We must return to power in 2018. How are we gonna do it? We must win the presidential elections and overturn Ivanishvili’s administration, we must destroy his feudal system,” Saakashvili said in a televised address from Amsterdam.

Nika Melia, one of the leaders of the United National Movement had earlier announced that they are already holding talks with other parties, but didn’t mention which party in particular.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan