Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan to meet civil society representatives in downtown Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Nikol Pashinyan, head of the opposition Yelk faction of the Armenian parliament, will have a meeting with civil society representatives in Yerevan’s Freedom Square.

The opposition MP confirmed the meeting during parliamentary press briefings.

“Today at 18:30 I will meet with civil society representatives in Freedom Square,” he said.

Asked for the reason of the meeting, the MP responded: “One of the representatives of the civil society had publicly offered a meeting. I have accepted the offer and I think there is nothing unusual for us to hold such meetings,” Pashinyan said.

