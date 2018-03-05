Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 March

Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan to meet civil society representatives in downtown Yerevan


YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Nikol Pashinyan, head of the opposition Yelk faction of the Armenian parliament, will have a meeting with civil society representatives in Yerevan’s Freedom Square.

The opposition MP confirmed the meeting during parliamentary press briefings.

“Today at 18:30 I will meet with civil society representatives in Freedom Square,” he said.

Asked for the reason of the meeting, the MP responded: “One of the representatives of the civil society had publicly offered a meeting. I have accepted the offer and I think there is nothing unusual for us to hold such meetings,” Pashinyan said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




