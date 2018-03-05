Improvement of audit to help advancing Armenian companies globally, attracting investments

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s finance minister Vardan Aramyan says he is convinced that their steps towards improving the quality of audit and accounting will contribute to advancement of Armenian companies in the global market and attraction of new investments in Armenia.

“We are on the right path. I am definitely confident that what we are doing will support the development of our companies by enabling them to enter the international market. I would like to bring an example. Former PM Tigran Sargsyan once asked me to carry out an analysis regarding a company. I just looked at the figures and I understood what kind of a leadership this company had. He was surprised, asked me whether I knew them, I told him that numbers speak a lot more than the text or personal acquaintances. If we are willing to acquire the level in order for global investors to come to Armenia, we must create conditions for that audit platform to be on a high level,” the minister said at a conference.

“We are ready to assist in implementing the awareness campaign, on the sidelines of which dialogue will be organized between the government and other stakeholder parties regarding the bill on accounting audit and public supervision. The bill is in the parliament, I hope it will be adopted in spring”, World Bank country manager for Armenia Sylvie Bossoutrot said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan