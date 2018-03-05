Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 March

Pre-schools to be introduced in bordering villages of Syunik province


YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. A number of villages of Meghri community, Syunik are planning to have pre-school educational institutions soon, Meghri official Mkhitar Zakaryan told reporters.

He said the pre-schools will be introduced in the bordering villages of Lijk, Karjevan, Shvanidzor and Lehvazk.

“The program is very extensive and important for keeping the young people in the village”, he said, noting that the pre-schools will be housed in the buildings of the former outpatients village establishments.

The healthcare ministry has already approved providing the buildings to the community.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




