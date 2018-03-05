Ankara security forces launch anti-ISIS operations, US Embassy temporarily ceases services

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The US Embassy in the Turkish capital of Ankara has ceased all diplomatic and consular operations for one day, Hurriyet reports.

After the embassy issued the notification, it became known that Ankara security forces are carrying out an anti-ISIS operation in the city.

Ankara prosecutors said they’ve issued arrest warrants for 20 people.

12 are currently detained as local law enforcement agencies continue the operation.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan