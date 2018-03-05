Turkey’s Erdogan holds phone conversation with French counterpart

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Anadolu reports.

During the phone talk the two presidents discussed the situation in Syria. Erdogan informed that the meeting of the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran on Syria will be held in Istanbul in early April.

The Turkish and French presidents highlighted the need for continuous dialogue in Syria.

It’s worth mentioning that recently Erdogan and Macron had another phone conversation which, however, ended with scandal. The Turkish presidential official denied the statement of the French Presidential Palace according to which during the talk Macron urged Erdogan to respect the UN Security Council’s decision on establishing 30-day ceasefire in Syria and to stop the military operations in Afrin.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan