The Shape Of Water wins Best Picture at 90th Academy Awards

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The Shape of Water by Guillermo del Toro has won the Oscar for Best Picture at the 90th Academy Awards in the US.

ABC was broadcasting the event live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

The Shape of Water is a 2017 American directed by Guillermo del Toro and written by del Toro and Vanessa Taylor.

It stars Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Octavia Spencer. Set in Baltimore in 1962, the plot follows a mute custodian at a high-security government laboratory who falls in love with a captured humanoid-amphibian creature.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan