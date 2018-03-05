Agro-tourism center to be built near Khor Virap monastery

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The private sector will implement 3 billion 109 million drams worth of industrial projects in Ararat Province in 2018, and over 500 jobs will be created, Governor Aramayis Grigoryan told ARMENPRESS in an interview.

Speaking about 2017 achievements, the Governor mentioned that in almost all sectors Ararat has been named best province thanks to the joint work of the government and community officials.

“We were the first in the country to initiaite the E-passport of communities projects, which contains complete information and enables to update the database quarterly, will in turn enables potential investors to get to know the capacities of the province,” Governor Grigoryan said.

He also mentioned the clean-up of more than 200 waste disposal sites on the sidelines of the Clean Armenia project, due to which the province was named the cleanest province of Armenia.

“Touching upon urban development, I have to stress that we’ve done huge work. 124 million drams from the nearly 550 million was saved. In 2017, the construction of the Vedi dam, Artashat medical center, Kharberd school, internal drainage system of Zod Banavan was launched,” he added.

Speaking on the priorities of the province for 2018, the governor pointed out the 3 main goals as part of the 2017-2025 Ararat Province development strategy.

“First, appliance of intensive methods of businesses, creation of jobs, ensuring 20% economic growth through reducing poverty, second – 10% reduction of discrepancies of less developed areas through guidance of investments, and thirdly improvement of human resource management skills and increasing the activeness of local actors,” he said.

To reach the goals, the governor says they’ve chosen industry as priority, as well as the development of SMEs and intensive agriculture.

The governor said nearly 34 billion drams of works and projects will be carried out in 2018 in the province funded by the government, the private sector, international organizations and local budgets.

The province is home to many historic-cultural and natural monuments, and the province is highlighting the creation of a modern resort zone near the Yeraskh section of the Yerevan-Yeraskh highway.

The governor’s office has also suggested the creation of an agricultural tourism center near Khor Virap Monastery.

Full interview is available in Armenian.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan